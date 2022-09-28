A clumpy focus drug for nerds ⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Aniracetam

Aniracetam actually reminds me of Modafinil in that I don't feel very energetic on it, I just find myself really focused on whatever I'm doing. I'm not distracted by checking Facebook and email every 15 minutes. I'm a classic ADHD personality, so anything that helps me to be immune to distraction while working is well worth my money.





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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