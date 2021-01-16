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#STOPTHESTEAL Rally Was Not A Riot!
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32 views • January 16, 2021
I was there folks. This wasn't a riot. There was a KNOWN provocateur there, a registered NYC Democratic son of a judge, and an anti-Trump activist who was arrested for carrying a pistol, ammo, and an extended clip.
Socials:
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https://www.minds.com/Cyre2067/
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Links:
https://www.rt.com/usa/511989-trump-twitter-ban-concerns/
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/01/12/chaos-agent-right-wing-us-capitol-riot-black-lives-matter/
https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/01/07/us-capitol-riot-michigan-arrestee-ant-itrump/6588851002/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/antifa-clearly-led-attack-utterly-obvious-award-winning-journalist-michael-yon-capital-protest/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/another-leftist-arrested-capital-protest-identified-democrat-34-year-old-son-new-york-judge/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/videos-arrested-suspected-blm-agent-provocateur-at-the-cpaitol/
https://www.sott.net/article/446974-Journalist-A-J-Cooke-I-covered-the-Capitol-Protest-there-were-NO-riots
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jan/8/brandon-straka-500k-strong-walk-away-page-banned-b/
Socials:
https://twitter.com/cyre2067
https://mewe.com/i/brentlykopopolous
https://www.minds.com/Cyre2067/
https://teespring.com/stores/brentlys-stuff
[email protected]
Links:
https://www.rt.com/usa/511989-trump-twitter-ban-concerns/
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/01/12/chaos-agent-right-wing-us-capitol-riot-black-lives-matter/
https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/01/07/us-capitol-riot-michigan-arrestee-ant-itrump/6588851002/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/antifa-clearly-led-attack-utterly-obvious-award-winning-journalist-michael-yon-capital-protest/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/another-leftist-arrested-capital-protest-identified-democrat-34-year-old-son-new-york-judge/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/videos-arrested-suspected-blm-agent-provocateur-at-the-cpaitol/
https://www.sott.net/article/446974-Journalist-A-J-Cooke-I-covered-the-Capitol-Protest-there-were-NO-riots
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jan/8/brandon-straka-500k-strong-walk-away-page-banned-b/
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