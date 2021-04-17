HYPOCRISY & INSANITY!!! with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise

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Dr Fauci Hypocrisy, Open Border Policy Crisis, Over packed detention facility, Border Patrol, 1000% capacity, out of control.
Sebastian Gorka opens the third hour with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, to talk about the border crisis, the Democrats' most radical proposals, and more.
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!
Latest full interview with President Trump from earlier this week:
https://www.brighteon.com/65337d56-5f60-4dc1-b689-501c41f9222c