BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Krasnotorovka - Between Konstantinovka & Druzhkovka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 23 hours ago

Group goal!

Krasnotorovka - Between Konstantinovka and Druzhkovka

The Smutlyanka and Rubicon units, together with the Russian Aerospace Forces, dealt a powerful blow to the fascists: anti-aircraft defense systems, armored personnel carriers, a tank, and a "Gepard" air defense system. The Ukrainian Armed Forces hoped to hide in a treeless forest plantation.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 20, 2026

▪️ Another massive strike on the enemy's rear was carried out this night by strike drones and missile weapons, mentioning the new "Iskander-M". The left bank of Kiev is without heat and light, although the situation was almost stabilized earlier. Also under attack are Vinnitsa, Vyshgorod, Konotop, Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog, Zaporozhye, Mashivka in the Poltava region, Balaklia and Mefera in the Kharkov region, and Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Nikolaev region. In the morning, enemy resources reported the combat sortie of several Tu-95MS missile carriers.

▪️ From 23:00 on January 18 to 23:00 on January 19, the Russian Defense Ministry reported 163 downed UAV-type aircraft, such a number of drones is becoming a "daily average". In the Rostov region, UAVs were intercepted and destroyed in six districts yesterday evening and last night.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces (Gruppa Voysk "Sever") continues to advance in Sumy, Krasnopol, and Glukhov districts with heavy fighting. In the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors, there are mutual shellings.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, addresses of temporary heating points have been published in case of a further deterioration of the energy supply situation. In the village of Otradnoe, a civilian was seriously injured as a result of a strike by an enemy drone on a private house. During the evacuation by self-defense fighters, the injured civilian was hit by another drone strike and died on the way. In the village of Gruzskoe, a woman was injured by a drone strike.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces (Gruppa Voysk "Sever") is advancing on previous directions with the support of territorial defense units, and two servicemen were captured in Volchanskie Khutory. The enemy has begun to admit the loss of the settlement of Degtyarnoe in the Kharkov region.

▪️ The situation in Kupyansk has not changed significantly. Heavy fighting is ongoing in the city and on the eastern bank of the Oskol River south of it.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, our forces continue to deploy small assault groups into the built-up area, and the enemy still retains the ability to counter-attack in some places. To the west, on the Druzhkovka front, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Novopavlovka. A plan to enter Druzhkovka from the west is emerging. Heavy FABs are operating in the agglomeration.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the GRV "Vostok" is repelling the enemy's attacks on a wide front: eight counterattacks have been thwarted, during which a tank and an APU armored personnel carrier were destroyed. Our forces continue to penetrate the enemy's defenses.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, heavy battles continue. Some reports of successes may be premature. The enemy struck a secondary general education school No. 1 in the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska. At the time of the attack, there were 15 children and 10 staff members in the school, and no one was injured. Efforts to resolve energy problems in the region, particularly in Berdyansk and Melitopol, are ongoing.

▪️ In the Kherson region, two civilians were injured in attacks by the AFU: in the villages of Tavria and Vinogradovo. 12 settlements are under enemy shelling.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Trump’s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Lance D Johnson
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
GOP senators warn Trump&#8217;s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

GOP senators warn Trump’s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

Laura Harris
Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy