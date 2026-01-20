Group goal!

Krasnotorovka - Between Konstantinovka and Druzhkovka

The Smutlyanka and Rubicon units, together with the Russian Aerospace Forces, dealt a powerful blow to the fascists: anti-aircraft defense systems, armored personnel carriers, a tank, and a "Gepard" air defense system. The Ukrainian Armed Forces hoped to hide in a treeless forest plantation.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 20, 2026

▪️ Another massive strike on the enemy's rear was carried out this night by strike drones and missile weapons, mentioning the new "Iskander-M". The left bank of Kiev is without heat and light, although the situation was almost stabilized earlier. Also under attack are Vinnitsa, Vyshgorod, Konotop, Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog, Zaporozhye, Mashivka in the Poltava region, Balaklia and Mefera in the Kharkov region, and Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Nikolaev region. In the morning, enemy resources reported the combat sortie of several Tu-95MS missile carriers.

▪️ From 23:00 on January 18 to 23:00 on January 19, the Russian Defense Ministry reported 163 downed UAV-type aircraft, such a number of drones is becoming a "daily average". In the Rostov region, UAVs were intercepted and destroyed in six districts yesterday evening and last night.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces (Gruppa Voysk "Sever") continues to advance in Sumy, Krasnopol, and Glukhov districts with heavy fighting. In the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors, there are mutual shellings.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, addresses of temporary heating points have been published in case of a further deterioration of the energy supply situation. In the village of Otradnoe, a civilian was seriously injured as a result of a strike by an enemy drone on a private house. During the evacuation by self-defense fighters, the injured civilian was hit by another drone strike and died on the way. In the village of Gruzskoe, a woman was injured by a drone strike.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces (Gruppa Voysk "Sever") is advancing on previous directions with the support of territorial defense units, and two servicemen were captured in Volchanskie Khutory. The enemy has begun to admit the loss of the settlement of Degtyarnoe in the Kharkov region.

▪️ The situation in Kupyansk has not changed significantly. Heavy fighting is ongoing in the city and on the eastern bank of the Oskol River south of it.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, our forces continue to deploy small assault groups into the built-up area, and the enemy still retains the ability to counter-attack in some places. To the west, on the Druzhkovka front, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Novopavlovka. A plan to enter Druzhkovka from the west is emerging. Heavy FABs are operating in the agglomeration.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the GRV "Vostok" is repelling the enemy's attacks on a wide front: eight counterattacks have been thwarted, during which a tank and an APU armored personnel carrier were destroyed. Our forces continue to penetrate the enemy's defenses.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, heavy battles continue. Some reports of successes may be premature. The enemy struck a secondary general education school No. 1 in the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska. At the time of the attack, there were 15 children and 10 staff members in the school, and no one was injured. Efforts to resolve energy problems in the region, particularly in Berdyansk and Melitopol, are ongoing.

▪️ In the Kherson region, two civilians were injured in attacks by the AFU: in the villages of Tavria and Vinogradovo. 12 settlements are under enemy shelling.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)