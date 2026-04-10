US Army survivor of Iranian attack in Kuwait, disputes the Pentagon's account - CBS exclusive

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A US Army survivor of the deadliest Iranian attack on American forces since the war began is disputing the Pentagon's account, saying their unit in Kuwait was left exposed.
The soldier spoke anonymously, without authorization from the military.
Adding:
On April 10, Lockheed Martin said the U.S. government awarded the defense company a $4.7 billion preliminary contract to continue accelerated production of the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE).
This follows a seven-year agreement with the U.S. Department of War to increase annual production of PAC-3 interceptors to 2,000 units, up from around 600, as countries expand air defense capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions.