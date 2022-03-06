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Ukraine vs Russia. Only Fools Fight Wars They Know They Can’t Win
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175 views • March 06, 2022
In this post The Mystic Philosopher again shares his unique and unfiltered perspectives and insights on aspect of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia The Bear and the gross hypocrisy of Ukraine’s powerful friends. Your feed-back, feed-forward and your comments are welcomed and encouraged.
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