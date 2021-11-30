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Change Those Things That You Have Control Over, Not Those Things You Don't
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30 views • November 30, 2021
Often, we get so wrapped up in things that we do not have control over that we forget the things we do have control over. In this episode, we take a look at things that Jesus and the apostle Paul spoke about that we, as individuals, have control over. Once we take care of these things, we will be able to see how they affect those things we don't have control over.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/change-those-things-that-you-have-control-over-not-those-things-you-dont-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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