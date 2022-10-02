Midnight Ride: The Dethroning of Jesus in the "The Book of Enoch"

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Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.
In this episode we will be discussing Enoch chapter 62. This is part one of this chapter. Part 2 can be found on https://www.nystv.org
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