Ben Bergquam - EL Paso Port of Entry: Mayorkas is a LIAR. They are bringing in Illegals
196 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News @BenBergquam

It’s all a lie! Listen to what I just found out from a CBP buddy of mine! I had to say it twice because it’s so infuriating!

 They are coordinating this with someone on the Mexico side. Its all a Fraud. Its treason.

When is America going to have enough? When are we going to stop it??


#Title42 #BidenBorderInvasion from El Paso, TX

“Law & Border” only on Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice

http://AmericasVoice.news

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

