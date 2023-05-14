Ben Bergquam - EL Paso Port of Entry: Mayorkas is a LIAR. They are bringing in Illegals

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News @BenBergquam
It’s all a lie! Listen to what I just found out from a CBP buddy of mine! I had to say it twice because it’s so infuriating!
They are coordinating this with someone on the Mexico side. Its all a Fraud. Its treason.
When is America going to have enough? When are we going to stop it??
#Title42 #BidenBorderInvasion from El Paso, TX
“Law & Border” only on Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice
http://AmericasVoice.news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.