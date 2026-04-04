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PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Replace 8 Nutrients that are Being Disrupted by Glyphosate
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Video going over 8 Nutrients that are being impacted by the active ingredient in the "Roundup" week-killer


1. minerals (zinc, magnesium, cobalt, iron, manganese, & many others)


To compensate, be sure to


a. eat lots of mineral-rich foods such as:


* seaweeds/sea vegetables

* organic nuts & seeds

* organic vegetables

* wild-caught seafood


b. spray the next generation of electrolytes called Insta-Lytes by

https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81

or

https://tinyurl.com/BeamMinerals (Get a discount by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

c. use a topical/transdermal magnesium spray called Ease by

https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing or

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesium

You can also get a discount by applying any of the codes below:

howtodieofnothing

DANNY

when checking-out at ActivationProducts.com


Learn more about Ease by viewing:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesiumPowerpoint

To share Ease & other world-class products by becoming a FREE affiliate, leave me a VM w/ your full name, phone #, & email at


786.441.2727 & cell: 305.297.9360

Learn more about Mg at any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/MagnesiumForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/magnesium101

Linktr.ee/MagnesiumForDummies

d. supplement with 3 forms of Vit. B-12 found in GlobalHealing's liquid drops at

https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore

2. glycine

Get some in WHOLE FOODS from glyphosate residue-free certified gelatin, collagen, & bone broth & bone broth powders by all of the below

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeSupplements

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeBoneBroth

https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire

3. good gut bugs/bacteria causing gut dysbiosis (more unfriendly species vs. beneficial ones)

pre-biotiics & human identical milk oligosaccarides (HMOs) by

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestPREbiotic

4. all of the 8 B-vitamins

Got some WHOLE-food source of activated & bio-available fermented Bs by

https://tinyurl.com/FermentedMultivitamins

This is my shortened New Chapter $20 off referral link

You can also get other brands such as Garden of Life @

https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart

5. intracellular "gelled" water (also called plasma water, Exclusion-Zone water)

Learn how to maximize intracellular hydration at any of

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

Linktr.ee/h20forDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

6. Vitamin D since glyphosate is thought to suppress the activation of it

BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation


https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint


To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:


https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v


OR


https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp


For bulk purchases, contact their VP of Marketing, Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Jason Barattiero


281.210.4921


[email protected]


Learn all about HORMONE D at any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies


tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone


https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies


7. digestive enzymes


Get some at any of


https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore


https://LifeExtension.com/howtodieofnothing


8. stomach acid (glyphosate is thought to increase pH making the stomach more alkaline instead of more acidic)


Compensate w/ organic apple cider vinegar via some of the sellers at


https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart


To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit


https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup


https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup


To be able to afford all of the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:


https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow


https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

Keywords
glyphosateroundupdr stephanie senefftoxic legacy
Chapters

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