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Dr. Richard Urso: COVID Vax Mandates Are A Scientific Fraud
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11587 views • January 28, 2022
Dr. Richard Urso says COVID vaccines are ineffective at preventing COVID infection and transmission, which nullifies any medical sense in mandating them. Moreover, the vaccines are extremely unsafe since they introduce the most toxic part of the virus – the spike protein – into the body. That toxic part can land in any organ in the human body, causing inflammation and potentially a permanent damage.
Instead of relying on vaccines, Dr. Urso proposes using COVID early treatments that are proven to be extremely safe and effective.
Dr. Richard Urso is a board-certified ophthalmologist and one of America's Frontline Doctors.
Instead of relying on vaccines, Dr. Urso proposes using COVID early treatments that are proven to be extremely safe and effective.
Dr. Richard Urso is a board-certified ophthalmologist and one of America's Frontline Doctors.
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