PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 GOES FULLY SATANIC TO WORLD AUDIENCE

PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 COMMENTARY
-----------
https://nypost.com/2024/07/28/opinion/olympics-last-supper-debacle-was-latest-effort-to-denigrate-western-culture/
--------
- 'Vile Attack on God' Archbishop Viganò Issues Blistering Statement on Olympic Ceremony describing the ceremony as a 'blasphemous and vulgar spectacle & urged Christians to cease their tolerance for'the systematic destruction of Christian society,'
- https://www.infowars.com/posts/vile-attack-on-god-archbishop-vigano-issues-blistering-statement-on-olympic-ceremony/