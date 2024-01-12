Create New Account
💥US & UK Strikes Yemen - There are already Reports of Dead and Injured due to US & UK strikes on Yemen - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

💥There are already reports of dead and injured due to US & UK strikes on Yemen

The Pentagon declares the destruction of 10 targets. The strikes targeted drone storage sites and training bases.

Israeli media: Reports of an American target being hit in the Red Sea.

Leader of the Ansar Allah group:
The capital Sana'a and other provinces are being bombed by American and British aircraft.

Israeli media:  Report of an American ship being hit in the Red Sea by a surface-to-surface missile.

United States of America: 
Politico, an official in the US Department of Defense: Washington and London, with the support of Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain and Canada, carried out strikes against targets in Yemen.

Ali Al-Khoum, one of the leaders of the Ansarullah/Houthi group: the battle will be beyond the imagination and expectations of the Americans and the British.


