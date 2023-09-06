End-Time Plagues

August 1st, 2021
As the darkness increases upon the earth, God's presence and glory will increase upon His people. All Christians must continue to stand up for truth in these days of mass deception. Continue to seek Him, pray, and ask for a fresh anointing of the Holy Spirit.
"Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee." Isaiah 60:1-2
