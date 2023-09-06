Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
End-Time Plagues
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
57 Subscribers
6 views
Published a day ago

August 1st, 2021

As the darkness increases upon the earth, God's presence and glory will increase upon His people. All Christians must continue to stand up for truth in these days of mass deception. Continue to seek Him, pray, and ask for a fresh anointing of the Holy Spirit.

"Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee." Isaiah 60:1-2

Keywords
holy spiritisaiahanointingdean odlegod presence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket