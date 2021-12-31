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Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted Of Deep State Child Sex Trafficking: Alex Jones Responds
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222 views • December 31, 2021
Alex Jones, who has been reporting on Jeffery Epstein, et al. for 15 years, reacts to Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction today and vows to continue exposing child traffickers: “We’re going to get every damn one of them.” A major victory has been achieved.
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