GT11 - Potato comparison - traditional vs Ruth Stout, polytunnel & allotment tour, electroculture & KNF

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Find out which potato growing method worked best - traditional earthing up vs Ruth Stout lazy gardener method of laying on the ground and covering with hay...
Also an introduction in to Electroculture and Korean Natural Farming...
13th Anniversary garden design course sale: https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/13
Yannick van Doorne Electroculture English website: https://www.electrocultureandmagnetoculture.com/
Great interview explaining electroculture and how to do it: https://alive528.com/v/16474
Join us over on Telegram: https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens