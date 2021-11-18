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CNN & SESAME STREET TARGET CHILDREN from theHighwire.com
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50 views • November 18, 2021
CNN & SESAME STREET TARGET CHILDREN
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/cnn-sesame-street-target-children/
CNN’s chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta teamed up with Sesame Street dolls to promote vaccines directly to kids. Check out this sad chapter in American news media.
POSTED: November 16, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/cnn-sesame-street-target-children/
CNN’s chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta teamed up with Sesame Street dolls to promote vaccines directly to kids. Check out this sad chapter in American news media.
POSTED: November 16, 2021
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