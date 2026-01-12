© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JEROME POWELL Criminal Probe! Fed FIGHTS Trump Rate Pressure 🔥
7 views • 1 day ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell accuses Trump DOJ of criminal probe PRETEXT over Fed HQ renovation testimony. Real target: Fed independence after refusing Trump rate cut demands. Grand jury subpoenas served Friday Jan 9, 2026. Powell served 4 presidents, vows no political interference. Markets watch closely.
#JeromePowell #FedVsTrump #CentralBank #RateWars #DOJProbe #FedIndependence #PowellStatement
