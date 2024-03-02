STEVE BAKER: DOJ Targets J6 Journalist | The Breanna Morello Show - LIVE FROM DALLAS

Watch LIVE Coverage from the Arrest with on the ground Footage/Commentary from Breanna Morello: https://rumble.com/v4gmua6-special-doj-targets-journalist-the-breanna-morello-show-live-in-front-of-co.html
-------------------------------------------
Steve Baker
DONATE/FOLLOW: https://thepragmaticconstitutionalist.locals.com/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TPC4USA
Follow LIVE Coverage: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20
SUPPORT BREANNA and the fight for TRUE journalism: http://SupportBre.com
-------------------------------------------
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - www.breannagold.com
► Patriot Mobile - https://www.patriotmobile.com/breanna/
► My Pillow - promo code: BREANNA for up to 80% off - www.mypillow.com/breanna
► Prepare Beef - promo code: BREANNA to save 15% off- www.flyovermeat.com
** PROMO CODE BRE25 for 25% off while supplies last!
► Redemption Shield - promo code: BRE to save 10% - www.redemptionshield.com
-------------------------------------------
Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends
💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/
🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breannamorello/
🧑💻 Website: http://breannamorello.com/
🥊 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- Breanna Morello
Business or Media, please contact us at:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.