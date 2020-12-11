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Banksters Flee New York City - #NewWorldNextWeek
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82 views • December 11, 2020
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Media Silence Deafening as Fmr. Clinton Aide Confirms Epstein Ties
https://bit.ly/37QPunz
Vanity Fair: Confessions of a Clintonworld Exile
https://archive.is/dJCMK
Bush, Clinton Vow To Join Obama for Televised COVID Vaccination
https://bit.ly/3n7gxBB
Trump Said He’d Stop ‘Endless Wars,’ Afghan Airstrikes Increased Civilian Deaths By 330%
https://bit.ly/3m2XTcP
PDF: Afghanistan’s Rising Civilian Death Toll Due to Airstrikes, 2017-2020
https://bit.ly/3oEquXK
17 States Join Texas Request for Supreme Court to Overturn Biden Wins In Four States
https://bit.ly/3oEMb9S
Biden to Have Most Diverse, Intersectional Cabinet Of Mass Murderers Ever Assembled
https://bit.ly/3oGTZb4
SEARCH - Teneo Ukraine - Then you'll go Hummmmmm
https://bit.ly/2LnyDRX
Story #2: Goldman Eyes Florida Exit As Financial Exodus from New York Continues
https://bit.ly/3m7iLQ6
Hewlett Packard Leaving California For Texas As Golden State Exodus Continues
https://bit.ly/3qH4YDt
Ring Of Power: Empire Of The City
https://bit.ly/3ngGD5r
Story #3: Former Israeli Space Security Chief Says Aliens Exist, Humanity Not Ready
https://bit.ly/2W2v3hW
How to Fake an Alien Invasion
https://bit.ly/2JHW4oJ
An EMP False Flag?
https://bit.ly/3gxtke5
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Story #1: Media Silence Deafening as Fmr. Clinton Aide Confirms Epstein Ties
https://bit.ly/37QPunz
Vanity Fair: Confessions of a Clintonworld Exile
https://archive.is/dJCMK
Bush, Clinton Vow To Join Obama for Televised COVID Vaccination
https://bit.ly/3n7gxBB
Trump Said He’d Stop ‘Endless Wars,’ Afghan Airstrikes Increased Civilian Deaths By 330%
https://bit.ly/3m2XTcP
PDF: Afghanistan’s Rising Civilian Death Toll Due to Airstrikes, 2017-2020
https://bit.ly/3oEquXK
17 States Join Texas Request for Supreme Court to Overturn Biden Wins In Four States
https://bit.ly/3oEMb9S
Biden to Have Most Diverse, Intersectional Cabinet Of Mass Murderers Ever Assembled
https://bit.ly/3oGTZb4
SEARCH - Teneo Ukraine - Then you'll go Hummmmmm
https://bit.ly/2LnyDRX
Story #2: Goldman Eyes Florida Exit As Financial Exodus from New York Continues
https://bit.ly/3m7iLQ6
Hewlett Packard Leaving California For Texas As Golden State Exodus Continues
https://bit.ly/3qH4YDt
Ring Of Power: Empire Of The City
https://bit.ly/3ngGD5r
Story #3: Former Israeli Space Security Chief Says Aliens Exist, Humanity Not Ready
https://bit.ly/2W2v3hW
How to Fake an Alien Invasion
https://bit.ly/2JHW4oJ
An EMP False Flag?
https://bit.ly/3gxtke5
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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