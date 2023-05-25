Preparations for the transfer to Ukraine of the corpses of foreign mercenaries - one American and one Turk. In the ruins of the house, where the corpse of the destroyed Turkish mercenary was found, there was a corpse of a Turkish citizen who was with him. The house was blown up by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the retreat.
update:
Yevgeny Prigozhin published a video of the transfer of the bodies of two mercenaries.
US citizen Nicholas Meymer and a Turkish citizen who died in Artyomovsk.
