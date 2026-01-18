BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Detoxing and Probiotic- & Magnesium-Rich Meal to Compensate for "Roundup"/Glyphosate's Effects
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago

Video going over a meal that could detox & compensate for some of glyphosate's effects author of e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing" which can be found at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

To view all the things mentioned all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic & even glyphosate residue-free certified or any of the other items mentioned, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& then leaving me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Replace 22 trace minerals that are being binded out of you w/ sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of all microplastic "beads" by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

OR

https://bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, The HypoChlorous Company's pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer &/or Affiliate by visiting any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry


To possibly avoid drinking glyphosate w/ built-to-last a lifetime (w/ regular de-scaling), USA-made stainless steel h20 distillers, visit

https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing

& enter discount code:

howtodieofnothing

Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

(commercial-use model also available)

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code:

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags and down, enter code:

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

Top-off your stores of magnesium w/ both a vegan-source of Omega-3s called Recharge &/or a highly-absorbable topical spray called Ease made by:

https://tinyurl.com/EvenBetterThanKrill

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesium , respectively

This is my shortened

https://ActivationProducts.com/howtodieofnothing

affiliate link

To become an Activation Products’ affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts

OR

https://af.uppromote.com/activationproducts/register?ref=94hOj1h84kIKom&p=239329

& enter “affiliate Danny Tseng” under “How did you hear about us

Keywords
glyphosateroundupgmomonsanto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Zoey Sky
The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar&#8217;s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar’s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

Ramon Tomey
Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body&#8217;s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body’s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Willow Tohi
Dangers in your garden: 12 Poisonous plants every prepper must learn to identify

Dangers in your garden: 12 Poisonous plants every prepper must learn to identify

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy