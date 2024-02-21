Create New Account
Redacted News: Tucker Carlson just EXPOSED something incredibly terrifying inside the U.S.
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a day ago

(Feb 20, 2024) Redacted News with Natali and Clayton Morris: We just got our clearest evidence yet that Americans are being censored and manipulated at the highest levels of government. Tucker Carlson interviewed a former State Department cyber employee who exposed how the Pentagon essentially censors and manipulates the American people.


"What I’m describing is military rule," says Mike Benz. "It’s the inversion of democracy."


Full Tucker Carlson interview of Mike Benz: https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-national-security-state-the-inversion-of-democracy/


Redacted News: https://rumble.com/v4eggj3-tucker-carlson-just-exposed-something-incredibly-terrifying-inside-the-u.s..html

Keywords
free speechcensorshipcurrent eventstreasonelectionsocial mediabig techpropagandatucker carlsondonald trumpgovernmentstate departmentmsmunited statespentagoncoupukrainedoddictatorshipdemocracycovidplandemicmilitary rulemike benz

