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US Destroyed 17 Iranian Warships — Iran's Entire Naval Blockade Capability Is Gone
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The United States Navy destroyed seventeen Iranian warships in the Persian Gulf last night. Including one Kilo-class submarine — the most dangerous single platform Iran has been operating in these waters, the vessel that was tracking undetected since Iran destroyed America's underwater drone surveillance network weeks ago. Seventeen surface vessels executing the mine-laying, the commercial vessel attacks, the naval blockade that has been choking 20% of global oil supply and driving oil toward $200 for 21 days. Gone in one night. And the deeper story is not just that seventeen warships are on the seafloor — it is how American forces found a Kilo-class submarine operating untracked in shallow water without the surveillance network that was supposed to find it. That question has an answer that no official statement is providing. In this video, we break down: What each category of the seventeen destroyed vessels was doing — the mine-layers, the fast attack craft executing 21 commercial vessel attacks, the patrol boats, and the submarine — and what their destruction removes from Iran's operational capability How American forces found a Kilo-class submarine operating in the Persian Gulf without the underwater drone network that Iran destroyed weeks ago — and what the three possible explanations reveal about American intelligence capability Why seventeen destroyed warships does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz tonight — the mines are still in the water, the shore-based missiles are still on the shore — and what the actual timeline to resumption looks like What the destruction does to the oil market, the insurance market, and the 150 stranded vessels waiting for conditions that may now be approaching What Iran's response options are — and why the Fattah-2 missiles that the IRGC confirmed have not been fully deployed are the most dangerous variable in the next 24 hours us destroyed iranian warships,iran navy destroyed,us navy iran,iran warships sunk,operation trident storm,strait of hormuz,iran naval blockade,persian gulf war,us destroys iran ships,iran navy vs us navy,naval warfare,iran frigate sunk,irgc navy,iran swarm boats,iran mine warfare,us fifth fleet,oil prices strait of hormuz,iran war,middle east war,military analysis,war and money report,geopolitics,defense news,iran news today,us military iran,bandar abbas attack 📌 Subscribe to War & Money Report for daily geopolitical intelligence. 🔔 Hit the notification bell — Iran has lost its navy but not its ability to close the Strait. ⚠️ Disclaimer: This video provides analysis and commentary for educational and informational purposes only. We do not promote violence, armed conflict, or any form of extremism. All information is sourced from publicly available reports, open-source intelligence (OSINT), and verified news organizations. Viewer discretion is advised.
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geopoliticsstraitofhormuzusnavyusmilitarymiddleeastwariranwarnavalwarfaremilitaryanalysiswarandmoneyreportirannavyoperationtridentstormpersiangulfiranwarshipsoilpricesdefensenews
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