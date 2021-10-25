© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pedophiles and satanists rule the World
Follow
1
Share
Report
52 views • October 25, 2021
1. Pedophiles and Satanists Rule the World with their Secret Religion. Its a lot of whats going on in Disneyworld and Hollywood.
https://www.brighteon.com/4f979cdd-5b6e-46f0-b97e-f52ce545322a
2. The health secretary has taken aim at a handful of ‘disappointing’ players on England’s national football team who are reportedly refusing to get the Covid jab.
https://metro.co.uk/2021/10/03/england-players-refusing-vaccine-branded-disappointing-by-javid-15357630/
3. Ivermectin Cover Up - Hospitals are hiding that they are authorized to use Ivermectin and that they are being paid extra to use Remdesivir
https://www.brighteon.com/c4f2ac6c-4c34-419c-b29e-6e507f91c27b
4. CDC Admits Ivermectin Might Work A Year And A Half Late
https://www.brighteon.com/e706cc4e-fa55-492b-979a-45288e3e4189
5. "5.5 million Children are Trafficked Around the World" every year." Although this is a fictional movie, the director made an emotional appeal recently, encouraging the mass sharing of this, as a lot of the storyline IS ACTUALLY TAKING PLACE IN REALTIME!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnKhObxsDM0
https://www.brighteon.com/4f979cdd-5b6e-46f0-b97e-f52ce545322a
2. The health secretary has taken aim at a handful of ‘disappointing’ players on England’s national football team who are reportedly refusing to get the Covid jab.
https://metro.co.uk/2021/10/03/england-players-refusing-vaccine-branded-disappointing-by-javid-15357630/
3. Ivermectin Cover Up - Hospitals are hiding that they are authorized to use Ivermectin and that they are being paid extra to use Remdesivir
https://www.brighteon.com/c4f2ac6c-4c34-419c-b29e-6e507f91c27b
4. CDC Admits Ivermectin Might Work A Year And A Half Late
https://www.brighteon.com/e706cc4e-fa55-492b-979a-45288e3e4189
5. "5.5 million Children are Trafficked Around the World" every year." Although this is a fictional movie, the director made an emotional appeal recently, encouraging the mass sharing of this, as a lot of the storyline IS ACTUALLY TAKING PLACE IN REALTIME!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnKhObxsDM0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.