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Exposing the Propaganda to Isolate Russia and Ignite World War
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260 views • April 05, 2022
Paul Joseph Watson of https://summit.news guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the reports exposing the propaganda to isolate Russia and ignite nuclear war.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-claims-bucha-massacre-is-a-false-flag-as-u-s-media-calls-for-direct-military-involvement-in-conflict/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-claims-bucha-massacre-is-a-false-flag-as-u-s-media-calls-for-direct-military-involvement-in-conflict/
Get Yours Today At Cost & Help Support The Infowar!
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