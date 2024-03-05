Create New Account
Zelensky To Flee Kyiv? U.S. 'To Evacuate Ukrainian President' As Russia Signals Capital Seize
Vampire Slayer
Published 13 hours ago

The United States could evacuate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Kyiv. Former Pentagon official Stephen Bryen said this in an article for the Asia Times. Bryen opined that the U.S. and NATO have only a few good options left currently. The possible evacuation talk comes as Russia has signaled that it could try to seize Kyiv

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

