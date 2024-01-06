VAXX pushing rock star destroyed by VAXX poison injections

https://t.me/covid_vaccine_injuries/28462

"Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: “People Act Like Getting a Vaccine Is Signing a Deal with the Devil”

"If you do put people at risk, then you're a f**kin' asshole"

"Interview: Corey Taylor Talks Return to Live Music, Vaccines, Slipknot's Next Album, and More"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=SplxYlYv1D4

Corey Taylor is about to kick off the second leg of his U.S. solo tour, and will soon join his mighty metal band Slipknot for their first outing back since the pandemic put a halt to the concert industry last year. As he hits the road, a significant percentage of the country’s population has yet to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

We recently caught up with Taylor via video Zoom and asked him about the divide in this country when it comes to vaccines, as well as his thoughts on whether concerts should require attendees to be vaccinated.

Taylor told us, “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil. It’s been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines.”

https://consequenceDOTnet/2021/07/slipknot-corey-taylor-vaccines/

