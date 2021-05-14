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Abductions, implants, Ascension & the raising of consciousness DNA Harvesting LIFE of an EXPERIENCER
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40 views • May 14, 2021
Jo has spent her entire life being visited by ETs and 5D beings. She was involved in long and traumatic encounters of egg and DNA harvesting in her early twenties.
Jo discusses the impact that has had on her life and the lessons she has learnt from it.
Please subscribe to Awake and Rising here for my wonderful interviews and information
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesG...
Follow Awakening 11.11 on Telegram her:
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Jo discusses the impact that has had on her life and the lessons she has learnt from it.
Please subscribe to Awake and Rising here for my wonderful interviews and information
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesG...
Follow Awakening 11.11 on Telegram her:
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
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