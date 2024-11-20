It’s Not Just The Nord Stream Pipeline

As the mainstream media in the United States suffocates itself—superficially—on President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, an important international story goes unreported. It has everything to do with geopolitics, and the perceived act of sabotage warrants concern.





The Swedish Prosecution Authority has launched an investigation into suspected sabotage related to disruptions of two crucial undersea fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. One cable connects Lithuania to Sweden, while the other links Finland to Germany. This investigation comes on the heels of Finland's announcement of its own police inquiry into these incidents, indicating a broader concern about the integrity of critical infrastructure in the region.





On Monday at approximately 0200 GMT, the 745-mile cable connecting Helsinki, Finland, to Rostock, Germany, ceased functioning, as reported by Cinia, the Finnish state-controlled cybersecurity and telecom company responsible for the cable. Simultaneously, at around 0800 GMT on Sunday, Telia Lietuva, a subsidiary of Sweden's Telia Company, reported a severed 135-mile cable between Lithuania and Gotland Island in Sweden.





The Baltic Sea, bordered by nine countries, including Russia, is a vital commercial shipping route. As such, ensuring the integrity of its underwater infrastructure is of utmost importance...

