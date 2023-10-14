Create New Account
Double Fantasy: John Lennon was Impostor-Replaced (Tina Foster)
Auriga Books
Published Yesterday

Find out more about the psy-op involving  the impostor-replacement of Beatle John Lennon. 

Posted October 14, 2023

Video clip:   “John Lennon in NYC.”  American Masters (PBS), S 24 Eo 7 @ 1 hr in.

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.")
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com & leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com

