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Child Psychiatrist Dr Mark McDonald on New Brown University Study
In Search Of Truth
In Search Of Truth
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"There was a 20 point IQ loss for children born during the pandemic compared to those before."

"24 Percent overall cognitive decline in Objective Test Measures, such as Intelligence Testing, Executive Function Testing, memory, etc. in those group of children."

"We are literally causing brain damage to our children by keeping them form school, by forcing them to wear mask, by isolating, them, by depriving them of the normal and necessary integrated social, psychologic, and emotional connections with other people and their environment."

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