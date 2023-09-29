Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former Federal Prosecutor Calls On Federal Employees to Become Whistleblowers To Expose Corruption
channel image
The Resistance 1776
3420 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
117 views
Published Yesterday

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWTHURSDAY SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

EPISODE - #3755 8AM


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Brad Geyer, Former Prosecutor & Founder of Former Feds Group


WEBSITE:

• FormerFedsGrou.org


JOIN OUR TEAM “BACK STAGE” BY JOINING OUR LOCALS COMMUNITY: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support


🇺🇸Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email

🇺🇸Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132


 🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!


🔵 Purchase your copy of “Understanding The End Time” by Pastor Irvin Baxter & Dave Robbins http://endtime.com/pete Use promo code PETE for a 10% discount.


 🚨🚨Help Us Build Our Church UPON THIS ROCK: Please Contribute whatever you can monthly — Ideally, we’d want to have 1 million supporters with a $1 bill than 1 millionaire or a handful of angle investors paying everyone’s way. http://givesendgo.com/rock


🚨Stock Up On Emergency Food Supplies http://peteprepstore.com


🇺🇸 MAKE YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM CLEAN, RESILIENT & RESISTANT! Order Dr. Zelenko’s Z-Stack, Kids Z-Stack, Z-DTox & Z-Flu For Your Family http://zstacknow.com Use Coupon Code: ZPETE for 5% OFF 🇺🇸


🔴🔴🔴CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit http://cardiomiracle.com and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.


FOLLOW US:

TWITTER - X: http://twitter.com/petersantilli

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete

LINKS: https://wkrpete.com

_____________________________________

SUPPORT US:

PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)

Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket