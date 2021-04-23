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The Fake Alien Invasion and Disclosure of Fake and True Extraterrestrial Intelligences
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88 views • April 23, 2021
Warning! The Fake Alien Invasion Threat is Real!
Apr 23, 2021
Greg Reese
A mass awakening is the greatest threat to the criminal cabal’s greatest power; invisibility
Dr. Steven Greer of https://siriusdisclosure.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how to fight against full disclosure of extraterrestrial operations being used to manipulate the public with fear.
As you most likely understand, the New World cannot come from political roots or movements, like in the somewhat distant past.
Agenda 2030 of the 'Global Technocracy Reset' requires the next 10 years to implement at the Fabian turtle pace, with 2020 the midpoint between 2010 (Lock Step) and 2030.
This plan so engages an increasing surveillance-control system culminating in the victory not only over the world political, but the negation of all encoded scriptural patterns and prophecies.
Project Bluebeam is part of agenda 2030 and utilizes quantum mechanical principles and science to manifest a holographic fake alien invasion to 'fulfil' say the apocalyptic codes and forestall the true ET-UFO-UAP phenomenon in conjunction with AI and nanotechnology.
Preparation for a real ET contact (ETs being both our ancestors in mind and descendants in the body and linked to so called dead alive or 'passed over' ones) engages a human mental evolution in expectation of a 4th spacial hyperspace dimension to 'open up' or unfold from a 12-dimensional omnispace dimensional fractalized-discrete continuum to manifest a 5-dimensional spacetime within a reconfigured 12-dimensional quantum-twistor-line space as a tripartite timeless self-enfolding or circularized energy-frequency field equivalent to a four folded spacetime continuum embedded within a 12-dimensional omni-quantum-rotation-line spacetime matrix .
This effect will then be part of the reconfiguration of the universe, holographically fractalized in individualized starhuman bodyforms as the 'new ETs'.
Apr 23, 2021
Greg Reese
A mass awakening is the greatest threat to the criminal cabal’s greatest power; invisibility
Dr. Steven Greer of https://siriusdisclosure.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how to fight against full disclosure of extraterrestrial operations being used to manipulate the public with fear.
As you most likely understand, the New World cannot come from political roots or movements, like in the somewhat distant past.
Agenda 2030 of the 'Global Technocracy Reset' requires the next 10 years to implement at the Fabian turtle pace, with 2020 the midpoint between 2010 (Lock Step) and 2030.
This plan so engages an increasing surveillance-control system culminating in the victory not only over the world political, but the negation of all encoded scriptural patterns and prophecies.
Project Bluebeam is part of agenda 2030 and utilizes quantum mechanical principles and science to manifest a holographic fake alien invasion to 'fulfil' say the apocalyptic codes and forestall the true ET-UFO-UAP phenomenon in conjunction with AI and nanotechnology.
Preparation for a real ET contact (ETs being both our ancestors in mind and descendants in the body and linked to so called dead alive or 'passed over' ones) engages a human mental evolution in expectation of a 4th spacial hyperspace dimension to 'open up' or unfold from a 12-dimensional omnispace dimensional fractalized-discrete continuum to manifest a 5-dimensional spacetime within a reconfigured 12-dimensional quantum-twistor-line space as a tripartite timeless self-enfolding or circularized energy-frequency field equivalent to a four folded spacetime continuum embedded within a 12-dimensional omni-quantum-rotation-line spacetime matrix .
This effect will then be part of the reconfiguration of the universe, holographically fractalized in individualized starhuman bodyforms as the 'new ETs'.
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