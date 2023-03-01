Adolf Hitler Answers Roosevelt (April 1939) English voice-over

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Adolf Hitler Puts Roosevelt in his Place (April 1939) English voice-over
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2 views • March 01, 2023
If you were only to listen to one of Adolf Hitler's speeches, this is the one.
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