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COVID vaccine microphotographs by Salvador Pérez Martín: Graphene-derived structures
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172 views • February 07, 2022
Recently, a new brief study with microphotographs of the contents of COVID vaccines went viral on social networks. It's a compilation of microphotographs taken by Salvador Pérez Martín, who invites more people to look at samples of COVID vaccines with a microscope.
These microphotographs show the same structures found by Dr. Pablo Campra, Dr. Martín Monteverde, Dr. Marcelo Dignani, Chilean researchers, and La Quinta Columna.
For more information and the study in PDF:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/microphotographs.html
These microphotographs show the same structures found by Dr. Pablo Campra, Dr. Martín Monteverde, Dr. Marcelo Dignani, Chilean researchers, and La Quinta Columna.
For more information and the study in PDF:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/microphotographs.html
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