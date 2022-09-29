Amazing Gluten Free Cheesy Chicken Beef Meatloaf!

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This was a great recipe that is easy to make and delicious to eat! You don't have to make it gluten free you can use regular flour where I substituted gluten-free flour.
Ingredients:
1 pound ground chuck beef
1 pound ground chicken
2 jumbo eggs
¼ cup of ground pork rinds
1 TBS of gluten free rice flour (Red Mill)
1 TBS minced garlic
½ medium onion
Small tomato
½ tsp salt
½ tsp white pepper
1 tsp rosemary
1 tsp parsley
½ cup gouda cheese
½ cup Parmesan cheese
Mix all ingredients together thoroughly either with a spoon or by kneading with your hands.
Spray a loaf pan with cooking spray. Place mixed meat in pan. Cook at 375 F for 1 hour and allow to cool for 15 minutes and enjoy!