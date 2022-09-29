Amazing Gluten Free Cheesy Chicken Beef Meatloaf!

This was a great recipe that is easy to make and delicious to eat! You don't have to make it gluten free you can use regular flour where I substituted gluten-free flour.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground chuck beef

1 pound ground chicken

2 jumbo eggs

¼ cup of ground pork rinds

1 TBS of gluten free rice flour (Red Mill)

1 TBS minced garlic

½ medium onion

Small tomato

½ tsp salt

½ tsp white pepper

1 tsp rosemary

1 tsp parsley

½ cup gouda cheese

½ cup Parmesan cheese

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly either with a spoon or by kneading with your hands. Spray a loaf pan with cooking spray. Place mixed meat in pan. Cook at 375 F for 1 hour and allow to cool for 15 minutes and enjoy!

