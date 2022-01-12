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X22 Report B 01. 11. 22.
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110 views • January 12, 2022
Ep. 2674b - Fake News Lost Control, [DS]/D’s Lost Slave Grip, Big Push Coming, Be Ready
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The fake news, [DS] have lost their grip on the American people. The pandemic is falling apart and they are trying to shift the narrative. The people are realizing that they have been lied to. The [DS] is not about to give up, they are now preparing for their big push. They have created a domestic terrorist division, they plan to go after Trump supporter but in the end this unit will be arresting antifa, BLM and prisoners.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The fake news, [DS] have lost their grip on the American people. The pandemic is falling apart and they are trying to shift the narrative. The people are realizing that they have been lied to. The [DS] is not about to give up, they are now preparing for their big push. They have created a domestic terrorist division, they plan to go after Trump supporter but in the end this unit will be arresting antifa, BLM and prisoners.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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