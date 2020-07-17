© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is all a diversion
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • July 17, 2020
Inspire Discipline, June 21, 2020
This has had many reasons why it's happening now......Is it to Divert Attention from what's just happened - "It is all a Diversion"
More On Facebook: Facebook.com/inspirediscipline
🎤 Speaker:
David Icke
🎬 All footage is licensed via Storyblocks and Artgrid 🎬
This has had many reasons why it's happening now......Is it to Divert Attention from what's just happened - "It is all a Diversion"
More On Facebook: Facebook.com/inspirediscipline
🎤 Speaker:
David Icke
🎬 All footage is licensed via Storyblocks and Artgrid 🎬
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.