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Huge crowds celebrate New Year in Wuhan, China
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79 views • January 01, 2021
CGTN America, December 31, 2020
Huge crowds have seen in Wuhan, China to celebrate New Year as the COVID-19 pandemic has been largely under control in China. Wuhan was the first city in the world to report COVID-19 cases and has experienced 78-day lockdown amid the pandemic.
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Huge crowds have seen in Wuhan, China to celebrate New Year as the COVID-19 pandemic has been largely under control in China. Wuhan was the first city in the world to report COVID-19 cases and has experienced 78-day lockdown amid the pandemic.
Follow CGTN America:
https://www.youtube.com/c/cgtnamerica/
Twitter: @cgtnamerica
Facebook: @cgtnamerica
Instagram: @cgtnamerica
TikTok: @cgtnamerica
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