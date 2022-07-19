Vile Pedophile Attends Children's Party - Social Worker, Drag Queen & LGBT Activist - Arrested & Charged with 25 Counts of Child Pornography.

Peadophile attends children's party. In the United States, Brice Williams, a drag queen and LGBT activist was arrested and charged with 25 counts of child pornography. In Pennsylvania, he is known to work with several public organizations and performs in drag shows under his drag-name, Anastasia Diamond.





Now though, he faces up to 30 years in prison after dozens of photographs and videos of naked boys were found in his cloud storage. Watch the clip to find out more.