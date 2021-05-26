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FORCED AT GUNPOINT TO TAKE COVID VAX in Russia
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504 views • May 26, 2021
Armed Russian Troops forcing their way into citizen homes and injecting the COVID Vax at GUNPOINT!
News story link: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/citizens-forced-at-gunpoint-to-get-vax-in-russia
News story link: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/citizens-forced-at-gunpoint-to-get-vax-in-russia
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