A Lost Dog was Spotted via Drone - Hanging Out with his new Family of Bears in Kamchatka

A lost dog was spotted via drone hanging out with his new family in Kamchatka, Russia (a peninsula, in Russian Far East, known for a big volcano)
He decided to join a pack of bears.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.