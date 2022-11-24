It is CHINA that is on ITS way to CONTROLLING the WORLD!

"How is russia - with an economy that is SMALLER than that of italy... supposed to take over EUROPE? Does EVERY city in North America have a... "RUSSIATOWN"?... with RUSSIAN tea served with RUSSIAN stir fry dishes? Is RUSSIA buying up as much american farmland as it can POSSIBLY get its hands on? Has RUSSIA got "rusfucious institutes" in every higher education institution in america? Is joe biden's family making BACK DOOR DEALS with RUSSIANS? Or are ALL these things... STANDARD "china ops"?... as they SYSTEMATICALLY infiltrate and take over america?"
This video is unpacked in Our July 14, 2022 Blog.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.