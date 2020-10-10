This myth-shattering documentary presents the overwhelming scientific forensic evidence for the explosive controlled demolition of the three World Trade Center skyscrapers on September 11, 2001. The groundbreaking film includes the testimony of 43 experts, including high rise architects, structural engineers, metallurgists, scientists, physicists and explosive experts, who lay out the scientific forensic evidence in the destruction of the Twin Towers and WTC 7 – the third high-rise destroyed on 9/11. Their findings are startling. The 9/11 Commission, FEMA, and NIST (The National Institute of Standards and Technology) reports not only contain serious errors and omissions but are found to be outright fraudulent. Why should this matter eleven years later? 9/11: Explosive Evidence - Experts Speak Out, produced by the non-profit organization, Architects & Engineers for 9/11Truth challenges the roots of the policies that gave rise to 1) the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, which have already cost over 1 million lives and $1.3 trillion, and have substantially contributed to our financial crisis and 2) legislation such as the Patriot Act and NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act] that has severely impacted our civil liberties. 2000 Architects, Engineers and others, including Lynn Margulis, National Medal of Science winner, are introduced, as the petition signers calling for a new investigation, by Richard Gage, AIA, Producer/Director of the film and Founder of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. They, in turn are represented by the 43 technical experts in the film who highlight the evidence which include the destruction of WTC Building #7, a 47-story high-rise not hit by an airplane which exhibited the characteristics of classic controlled demolition with explosives: 1. Rapid onset of collapse 2. Sounds of explosions seconds before the building's destruction 3. Symmetrical "structural failure" – through the path of greatest resistance – at free-fall acceleration 4. Implosion with complete collapsing - landing in its own footprint 5. Massive volume of expanding pyroclastic-like clouds 6. Expert corroboration from the top European controlled demolition professional 7. Foreknowledge of "collapse" by CNN & BBC In the aftermath of WTC7's destruction, strong evidence of demolition using incendiary devices was discovered: 8. FEMA documents rapid oxidation and molten iron on structural steel samples 9. Several tons of molten metal reported by numerous highly qualified witnesses 10. Chemical signature of the incendiary thermite found in solidified molten metal, and dust samples WTC7 exhibited none of the characteristics of destruction by fire: 1. Slow onset of destruction with large visible deformations 2. Asymmetrical collapse which follows the path of greatest resistance (laws of conservation of momentum would cause a falling, to the side most damaged by the fire) 3. Evidence of fire temperatures capable of softening steel 4. High-rise buildings with much larger, hotter, and longer lasting fires have never collapsed. This DVD “9/11: Explosive Evidence – Experts Speak Out” may very well be the most effective tool of scientific credibility for transforming public opinion toward obtaining a real WTC investigation. Get informed and take Action.