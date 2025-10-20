BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ben-Gvir: Now that we have hostages, we must return to war and open the gates of hell on Gaza.
Israeli Minister of National Security Ben-Gvir:

Now that we have hostages, we must return to war and open the gates of hell on Gaza.

English version was very pixilated, low quality:

Text: Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir openly calls for the war on Gaza to resume even after the hostage return:

Now we must go back to war. We must bring down hell upon them… This is what we hoped for? Is this why our soldiers went to battle?

He rejects the idea of a lasting ceasefire, saying there’s “no such thing as a done deal.”

(We all figured this would happen, never to be trusted)

Last night this was posted: 

The Israeli army announced it has reinstated the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip following today’s strikes on Hamas positions.

