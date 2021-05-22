"Butchered by Healthcare" - Dr Yoho and Dr Breggin Discuss Covid scam and other Medical Atrocities

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You know, I find myself saying WOW! a lot lately.

It may be possible that them pulling this fake/scam/plan-demic has a silver lining, you know what I mean, outside of all the harm, financial and psychological damage "they" inflicted on the world - they've caused some of us who THRIVE on TRUTH to go the extra mile to uncover what is really happening and in that effort have discovered that many things that we once took as true is actually a deceptive scam from it's very inception - mainly the "Germ/Virus Theory" FRAUD and now, that nearly the entire Medical Industry is corrupt. These two very seasoned and caring doctors are share the facts:

- They look at the far reaching corruption throughout the ENTIRE medical industry

- The egregious amounts money behind everything from CPR and prostate surgery to C-sections and hysterectomies and on to antidepressants and anti-cholesterol drugs.

- The fact that all "the Medical journals are now owned and controlled by the BIG Pharma mobster companies and other conflict of interest business entities"

- The most criminal of them all is the "vaccine" makers

- "The flu vaccines are freaking useless, they simply don't work..."

- "As a doctor, I completely dismissed the idea of taking the so-called covid vaccine immediately."

- "The doctors within the pharma industry are fraudsters..."

- The medical insurance companies intentionally incentivize medical procedural and drug OVERUSE...

- Hospitals alone make up over 40% of the medical industry

- Hospitals have virtually zero oversight

- "Heart bypass and angioplasty procedures should almost never be done because they simply do not work"

- "Arguably, Statin drugs should never have been invented and cause more harm and disease, including mental disorders as a result of their incessant prescribing and usage"

- The research shows that more than 50% of healthcare procedures are harmful and at least 30% of all procedures are unnecessary.

- "Half of what we call "medicine" is completely wrong and that fact is academically incontrovertible"

- "One of the worst conflicts of interest in medicine is doctors who recommend and sell chemo therapy treatments - the pharma companies highly incentivize excessive usage and pay the doctor by the milligram of usage..."

- Regardless of many doctors who may want to do no harm, the fact is that at the end of the day, money trumps ethics nearly every time.

- "All doctors KNOW that CPR is virtually useless and rarely ever consider it, yet there is hundreds of million$ made every year revising the standards, teaching it and certifying people everywhere" Now we know why it keeps changing: 10 compression's, no wait, now it's 15 compression's, no wait, this year they changed it to 12 compression's - uh oh, it's back to 10 again...



And There's so much more.

#healthcare #covid #medicalfraud