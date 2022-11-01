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https://gnews.org/articles/501314
Summary：10/29/2022 American governors turn on the CDC after unanimously recommending the COVID shot for children。After the ASIP Committee voted 15 to 0 in favor of approving the COVID shot for children, 22 states quickly expressed their disapproval by outlawing COVID vax mandates or plans to bar such mandates.