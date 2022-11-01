https://gnews.org/articles/501314
Summary：10/29/2022 American governors turn on the CDC after unanimously recommending the COVID shot for children。After the ASIP Committee voted 15 to 0 in favor of approving the COVID shot for children, 22 states quickly expressed their disapproval by outlawing COVID vax mandates or plans to bar such mandates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.