Karen Kingston Breaks Silence: Government Using Hidden Tech To Terrorize People
Stew Peters Network | Karen Kingston Breaks Silence: Government Using Hidden Tech To Terrorize People

Aerosolized neuroweapon nano particles

In 2018, Dr. James Giordano delivered a disturbing lecture at West point about the human brain being the battlefield of the future.

Karen Kingston is here to detail her experience with nano technology and how it attacks the human body.


What secret technologies is the government using to terrorize humanity?

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


stew petersnanoweaponsdr karen kingstonneuro disruptors

