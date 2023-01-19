Learn the 5 articles of the FIRST AMENDMENT! RAPPS

The 1st Amendment
CAN YOU ARTICULATE THE 5 ARTICLES OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT???
RAPPS
Learn it, know it, share it, LIVE IT!
R - Religion
A - Assembly
P - Petition
P - Press
S - Speech
Every American needs to be able to ARTICULATE their rights!
And then we can EDUCATE #Police and #Government on them too!
Rights are like muscles,,,, YOU BETTER USE THEM, OR YOU'LL LOSE THEM!
