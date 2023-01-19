Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Learn the 5 articles of the FIRST AMENDMENT! RAPPS
11 views
channel image
America at War
Published Yesterday |

The 1st Amendment


CAN YOU ARTICULATE THE 5 ARTICLES OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT???

RAPPS
Learn it, know it, share it, LIVE IT!

R - Religion
A - Assembly
P - Petition
P - Press
S - Speech

Every American needs to be able to ARTICULATE their rights!
And then we can EDUCATE #Police and #Government on them too!

Rights are like muscles,,,, YOU BETTER USE THEM, OR YOU'LL LOSE THEM!

Keywords
freedomlibertymilitarypolicegovernmentlawfascismtyrannycivil rightscourts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket