Learn the 5 articles of the FIRST AMENDMENT! RAPPS

The 1st Amendment



CAN YOU ARTICULATE THE 5 ARTICLES OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT???

RAPPS

Learn it, know it, share it, LIVE IT!

R - Religion

A - Assembly

P - Petition

P - Press

S - Speech

Every American needs to be able to ARTICULATE their rights!

And then we can EDUCATE #Police and #Government on them too!

Rights are like muscles,,,, YOU BETTER USE THEM, OR YOU'LL LOSE THEM!